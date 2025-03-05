Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: suits: la

Suits LA Will Get "Litt Up" by Rick Hoffman's Louis Litt This Season

Rick Hoffman's Louis Litt will appear this season on NBC's Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis & Bryan Greenberg-starring Suits LA.

It looks like Gabriel Macht's Harvey Spector won't be the only familiar face from the original series to appear on NBC and Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring Suits LA this season. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Rick Hoffman will reprise his role as Louis "You Just Got Litt Up" Litt for one episode later this season and possibly additional episodes if the series returns for a second season (though Harvey and Louis are not expected to appear together in an episode).

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt's Stuart Lane is an energetic, powerful, focused, and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

