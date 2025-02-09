Posted in: Fox, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: lady gaga, los angeles, super bowl lix

Super Bowl LIX: Lady Gaga Honors NO, LA & More with "Hold My Hand"

FOX's Super Bowl LIX broadcast kicked off with Lady Gaga offering an amazing rendition of "Holy My Hand" in honor of those devastated by recent tragedies.

FOX's Super Bowl LIX broadcast kicked off with a heartbreaking yet hopeful message as Lady Gaga performed a powerful take on her hit Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated song "Hold My Hand" (from the Tom Cruise film Top Gun: Maverick). Beginning with the NFL of FOX's Tom Brady and Michael Strahan addressing the New Year's terrorist attack that left 14 people dead and New Orleans devastated, the camera moved down Bourbon Street to where Lady Gaga was set at her piano. The award-winning singer and songwriter was joined by a full band and choir. In addition, Louisiana State Police troopers, New Orleans police officers, first responders, and other members of law enforcement were in attendance for a performance that also reached out to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires and the plane tragedies in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia.

Here's a look at Lady Gaga's amazing performance to kick off FOX's Super Bowl LIX broadcast:

FOX's Super Bowl LIX: Some Things to Know…

Where Can I Watch the NFL's Super Bowl LIX? Super Bowl LIX is available to watch on FOX, FOX Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo, and across NFL digital properties (with unauthenticated access across devices).

What's The Deal with FOX's Super Bowl LIX Broadcast? With the network's coverage kicking off at 6:30 pm ET, live from the Superdome, viewers can expect play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will call the big game. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting live from the field. FOX NFL rules expert Mike Pereira will provide expert rules analysis throughout the game.

How Are Things Looking Musically for FOX's Super Bowl LIX Broadcast?

Pregame: Acclaimed musical artist Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem – while Grammy Award-winning New Orleans musician and producer Trombone Shorty and Grammy Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle will team on "America the Beautiful, and Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Halftime: Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL have Kendrick Lamar set to headline the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime show – with special guest SZA.

In Addition: The pregame entertainment and halftime show will also feature American Sign Language (ASL) performances. Stephanie Nogueras will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful," Otis Jones IV will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Matt Maxey will deliver the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The ASL pregame performances and the ASL Halftime show will be supported by Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

