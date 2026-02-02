Posted in: NFL, Opinion, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, kid rock, opinion

Super Bowl "Shocker": Turning Point Taps Kid Rock to Counter Bad Bunny

Turning Point USA announced that Kid Rock is headlining its Super Bowl LX counter-halftime show, a response to Bad Bunny's real halftime show.

Turning Point USA made it clear that it was planning an alternative to the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music's Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show with global phenomenon Bad Bunny on February 8th. But there are two things we didn't know until today: who would be performing and how quickly Kid Rock agreed to do it. Well, the joke's on us because Kid Rock will be headlining "The All-American Halftime Show" (Ed. Note: Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico, which is part of the United States). Joining Kid Rock will be (checks notes)… Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

"'The All-American Halftime Show' is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom," Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet told Fox News Digital. "… We can't wait to watch the incredible show they're about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too." And if the event seems small in any way, Kolvet makes it clear that size doesn't matter because that "lets the viewer up close and personal." Of course, one could argue that putting on a counter-halftime show that believes it has the monopoly on "All-American" is a big sign that you have an agenda. Maybe a surprise appearance from Nicki Minaj might be in the works?

After sharing that he was very happy performing during the big game, Bad Bunny noted during his monologue as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere that everyone was happy about it—including FOX "News." From there, we got a badly edited video of FOX "News" anchors saying that they're thrilled and that Bad Bunny should be president. "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," Bad Bunny shared in Spanish following the clip. "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it." Bad Bunny ended his monologue by joking that anyone who didn't understand what he just said should take the next four months to learn.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

