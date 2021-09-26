Super Crooks: Mark Millar On Netflix Anime & Live-Action Series

Super Crooks, the anime version of the comic book by Mark Millar and Leinil Yu originally published by Marvel Comics in 2012, is dropping on Netflix on November the 25th, thirteen episodes worth. In his newsletter, Millar looks back at that time, whatever happened to the movie he once promised, while promising they are working on a live-action Netflix version as well.

Regulars will know we're currently hard at work on the live action series of Super Crooks right now, adapted from the book I did almost a decade ago with my great friend Leinil Yu. But the animated series will be up first and actually on Netflix November 25th. You're going to love it. Its bona fide bonkers and some of the maddest stuff I've ever come up with. The original plan was to do a European movie of this with my buddy Nacho Vigalondo some years back, but we never got the funding we wanted. After Millarworld was sold to Netflix, it was snapped up by our animation department, but the story itself was only four issues and just enough material for maybe 3 episodes of the show. So the guys asked me to create another 10 episodes of story for this beast and honest to God it was a pure joy. Not only did it mean creating another batch of characters with Leinil again, who's a sweetheart and a genius, but I got to flesh out Johnny Bolt, give him an origin and a wider cast and go deep with a load of stuff I never had room for in the comic. You guys are going to wet yourselves.

Thirteen episodes it is then. The original Marvel Comics editions of Supercrooks have been selling for cover price or less on eBay but the recent exposure on Netflix's Tudum announcements saw issue 1 suddenly pop out for $17 on eBay. More of this sort of thing to come, perhaps?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Super Crooks | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0cD5kId-fs)