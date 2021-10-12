Supergirl Has Global Appeal in Season 6 "Hope for Tomorrow" Preview

With only hours to go until the next episode of The CW's Supergirl, "Hope for Tomorrow" finds Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Nyxly's (Peta Sergeant) totem battle taking a personal & deadly turn when Nyxly takes a player captive and off the board. All while Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces a challenge unlike any other. But in the following new preview, Supergirl gets a chance to show off her global appeal (and save the day, thankfully):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl | Season 6 Episode 15 | Missile Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZBFnxXRWoQ)

And here's a look at the full preview package for the next episode of The CW's Supergirl, "Hope for Tomorrow":

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 15 "Hope for Tomorrow": NYXLY KIDNAPS WILLIAM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) continues to fight Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for the remaining totems but after Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair), Supergirl realizes she needs to take a more proactive stance to keep National City safe. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces the biggest challenge of her life. The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl 6×15 Promo "Hope for Tomorrow" (HD) Season 6 Episode 15 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RC9S5SH4ojU)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).