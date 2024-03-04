Posted in: CW, Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, melissa benoist, supergirl

Supergirl: Melissa Benoist on Milly Alcock Making Character Her Own

Melissa Benoist (The Girls on the Bus) explains why Supergirl matters & why it's important for Milly Alcock and others to make her their own.

Article Summary Melissa Benoist discusses the legacy of Supergirl and its impact on young women.

Milly Alcock is taking on the role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Benoist encourages diverse interpretations of Supergirl to reflect different audiences.

Flashback: Benoist reflects on the then-upcoming final season of The CW's Supergirl with a heartfelt promise.

Having portrayed the character for six seasons – a character who served as one of the foundational figures of the "Arrowverse" (impressive considering her initial run began on CBS) – Melissa Benoist will always be an important voice to hear from in terms of what the future holds for Supergirl. When Sasha Calle was cast as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in Warner Bros. Discovery's Ezra Miller-starring The Flash, Benoist offered advice on approaching the role and expectations. Now, Benoist is sharing some additional thoughts in light of Milly Alcock being cast as DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's Kara Zor-El for the feature film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. "I think any and all takes on the character are valuable because of what she stands for. Supergirl as an entity is iconic for a reason and has been since the '50s," Benoist explained during an interview with Screen Rant in support of her upcoming Max series, The Girls on the Bus. "I personally think that every iteration of her is valuable for young women to see, and hopefully [with] every take on her, someone will see themselves in it."

Here's a look back at Benoist's Instagram post from September 2020 (followed by the full text of Benoist's message), addressing the news that The CW's Supergirl was coming to an end, promising fans an ending that would honor both the series and their commitment to it: "I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season":

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!