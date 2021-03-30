Supergirl S06: Kelly Olsen as Guardian; "Two Other Big Bads" Planned

So remember back at the end of February when The CW's Supergirl star Azie Tesfai (Kelly Olsen) teased Kelly fans about really liking what the second half of the sixth and final season had in store for her character? "The fans have been very vocal about what they want to see for Kelly — and I feel like they know what I'm talking about — and they, especially in the back half of the season, will get everything that they want, and it makes me very excited, " Tesfai explained. Thanks to co-showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner and EW, we're learning what the actor meant: Kelly will be taking on the role of Guardian, the position once held by Kelly's brother James (Mehcad Brooks) before he passed it on to Kelly before moving away. "That [has] been our plan since the beginning of creating that role," Queller revealed. "We just wanted to find the right context for it, and so it just evolved really beautifully in the context of the social justice stories we wanted to tell [in season 6]."

Rovner also revealed the destruction of the DEO "as it existed" (hmmm…) created a power vacuum that our heroes are trying to fill by being the world's protectors. But that will end up raising even more questions, with Rovner explaining, "As we forge forward, it's about our superheroes trying to safeguard the world. It brings into question issues of power when they are [no longer] part of the government. What are the limits on their power? It becomes a story that kind of evolves over the season." As for the big bads they'll be facing off against, we already know about Gamenmae (Cara Buono) & Leviathan as well as Cryer's Lex Luthor (who will return later this season)- but it's the second half that's proving especially interesting- with Rovner revealing, "we have two other big bads for the second half of the season, which I can't talk about."

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 1 "Rebirth": SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest start Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfair), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardoes.

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 2 "A Few Good Women": THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they've ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Directed by Jesse Warn with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber and Jess Kardos.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).