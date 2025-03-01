Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Superman, Daredevil vs. Bullseye, 1923 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: 1923, Harry Potter, Daredevil: Born Again, Crazy Rich Asians, Superman, The Office, Star Trek: Khan & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s 1923, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, CBS's Fire Country, HBO's Harry Potter, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Netflix's Arrested Development, Max's Crazy Rich Asians, DC's Superman, HBO's The Rehearsal, Crunchyroll's Nyaight of the Living Cat, Peacock's The Office Spinoff, Netflix's Impact Winter, CBS Studios' Star Trek: Khan, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 1, 2025:
1923 Season 2: Check Out Our S02E02 Preview; "The Killing Season" BTS
Mythic Quest Expansion Series "Side Quest" Official Trailer Released
Fire Country Season 3: Check Out Our Episode 13: "My Team" Preview
Harry Potter: John Lithgow Promises Dumbledore Will Remain Englishman
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 9 Preview: Betsey Johnson Returns!
Fear the Walking Dead Star Mo Collins on Playing Comedy in a Drama
Daredevil vs. Bullseye Gets Brutal in This "Born Again" Preview Clip
Arrested Development: Bateman on Damon Pitching to Play Him in Film
Crazy Rich Asians Series In Development at Max: Lim, Chu Returning
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 E08 Review: The Wonderful "Rusical" of Oz
Daredevil: Born Again – Matthew Lillard Reportedly Joining Season 2
Superman: Gunn Celebrates Filming Start with The Man of Steel's Boots
SHREW!: Next Chapter Podcasts, Play On Offer Shakespearean Twist
The Rehearsal Season 2: Nathan Fielder Series Set for April Return
Nyaight of the Living Cat Trailer: The Catpocalypse Is Coming!
The Office Spinoff Series: Oscar Nuñez Returning as Oscar Martinez
Impact Winter: Netflix Adapting Audible Vampire Audio Drama as Series
What Happened To Scarlet Witch After Multiverse Of Madness, Revealed
Star Trek: Khan Audio Drama Welcomes Naveen Andrews, Wrenn Schmidt
