Nyaight of the Living Cat Trailer: The Catpocalypse Is Coming!

Nyaight of the Living Cat is coming! The upcoming anime series from Takeshi Miike tells the tale of the impending catpocalypse! Be warned!

Dive into a whimsical world where adorable cats spark a hilarious catpocalypse.

Watch the thrilling trailer as humans brace for a mesmerizing "nyandemic."

Takashi Miike presents a purr-fect comedy that challenges resisting feline cuteness.

Prolific filmmaker and executive director Takashi Miike is bringing out the animated post-apocalyptic comedy series Nyaight of the Living Cat, which will begin streaming this July only on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Asia. Sony Pictures Entertainment will be distributing in Asia and Japan. Caturday was on February 22nd in Japan, and Crunchyroll has an all-new trailer that warns of the upcoming "nyandemic." It was inevitable! The Catpocalypse is upon us! And cat lovers will rejoice! There are much worse ways for the world to end, so it might as well be a fluffy, cuddly end.

Nyaight of the Living Cat is a warning! Please spread awareness, but help reduce panic and hiss-teria by staying cautious and vigilant. Don't let their cute faces and fluffy coats fool you. If you see a cat lying on its back, do not touch its belly. It's a trap! If you see a cat making fresh biscuits, do not stop in awe. Before you know it, you may be swarmed by a clowder with no escape. If a cat makes contact with you, it's already too late. You will mutate into a cat. No school. No work. Only meow meow… (or if you're a weeb, you'll know that the Japanese say "Nyan, nyan, nyan!"

Authorities will only be able to hold off this cuteness for so long before cat-astrophe strikes. Resist the temptation. The days of burying your face into their fur are gone!

Mew details have also been released around the talented cast who voice the cat-loving human characters who try to endure this purr-plexing phenomenon without being able to pet any cats, including Masaaki Mizunaka, Reina Ueda, Reiji Kawashima, Yu Serizawa, Subaru Kimura, Yoshiki Nakajima, and others! Who will survive Nyaight of the Living Cat? Do they really want to? Do they even deserve to?

Nyaight of the Living Cat is coming to Crunchyroll in July. NYAN NYAN NYAN!

