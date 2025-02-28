Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: cbs studios, Naveen Andrews, Nicholas Meyer, paramount, star trek ii: the wrath of khan, Star Trek: Khan, Star Trek: The Original Series, Wrenn Schmidt

Star Trek: Khan Audio Drama Welcomes Naveen Andrews, Wrenn Schmidt

CBS Studios announced Naveen Andrews as Khan and Wrenn Schmidt as Lt. Marla McGivers for the Star Trek: Khan audio drama.

The story explores Khan's survival between Space Seed and The Wrath of Khan, revealing untold history.

Creators include Nicholas Meyer, Kristen Beyer, and David Mack; releases on podcast platforms in 2025.

The overview promises a deep dive into Khan's evolution from visionary leader to infamous villain.

Fans have long wondered what happened between the events of Star Trek: The Original Series season one episode 'Space Seed' that introduced the galaxy to the charismatic tyrant Khan Noonien Singh, played by Ricardo Montalban, and 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan that saw his return for revenge against the U.S.S. Enterprise captain-turned-admiral who marooned him in James T. Kirk (William Shatner). The film's director and co-writer, Nicholas Meyer, is revisiting the iconic character in Star Trek: Khan (formerly Star Trek Khan: Ceti Alpha V, which directly follows the events of 'Space Seed' and how Khan survived a planetary cataclysmic event that turned paradise to a desolate wasteland. CBS Studios has announced recording has been completed on the scripted series with Naveen Andrews (Lost) and Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind) cast as Khan and his mutineer-turned-love, Lt. Marla McGivers, respectively.

Star Trek: Khan Sets to Tell a Love Story and Survival of Khan and His Augments

During the events of the Star Trek episode 'Space Seed,' the Enterprise discovers the Botany Bay, a ship without an active crew that houses passengers in suspended animation. As the away team investigates, one of the pods becomes unstable and the Enterprise saves the mysterious passenger called Khan. As he regains consciousness, the truth starts to unravel, and the situation starts to become contentious. McGivers (Madlyn Rhue), who specializes in history, becomes enthralled by the dictator and helps in an act of mutiny to free his crew from the Botany Bay to take the Enterprise.

As things get tense and Khan attempts to break the will of his new hostages, McGivers' guilt makes her a catalyst to help Kirk retake the Enterprise. At the end of the episode, McGivers is given a choice to be court-martialed for helping Khan or join him in the Ceti Alpha system, which she chooses the latter. By the time we get to the 1982 film, we discover that McGivers died as Khan's crew barely survived the dangers of Ceti Alpha V. As the U.S.S. Reliant investigates the presumably abandoned ship on the planet, as Reliant first officer Cmdr. Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig) discovers the name of the ship, it's too late, the ambush is sprung, and the plan is set in motion for Khan's revenge.

CBS Studios released the synopsis. "History remembers Khan Noonien Singh as a villain, the product of a failed attempt to perfect humanity through genetic engineering whose quest to avenge himself on Admiral James T. Kirk led to unimaginable tragedy and loss. But the truth has been buried for too long beneath the sands of Ceti Alpha V. How did Khan go from a beneficent tyrant and superhuman visionary with a new world at his fingertips to the monster we think we know so well? Recently unearthed, the rest of Khan's story will finally be told in Star Trek: Khan."

Cowriting Star Trek Khan with Meyers are Kristen Beyer and David Mack. CBS' Eye Podcast Productions Inc., CBS Studio's podcasting arm, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce the series. Executive producers are Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Beyer, Molly Barton, Fred Greenhalgh, Trevor Roth, and Rod Roddenberry. Robyn Johnson serves as supervising producer, and Greenhalgh serves as director. Star Trek Khan releases on all major podcasting platforms in 2025.

