Posted in: TV | Tagged: Michelle Trachtenberg, newlitg

Honouring Michelle Trachtenberg in The Daily LITG, 28th February, 2025

Sarah Michelle Gellar quoting Buffy to honour Michelle Trachtenberg in The Daily LITG, 28th of February, 2025

Article Summary Sarah Michelle Gellar honors Michelle Trachtenberg, quotes Buffy for tribute.

Bleeding Cool headlines topped by Gellar's Buffy-themed tribute.

Explore top stories including a new Bosch series and Jurassic World playsets.

Stay informed with comic gossip, trends, and superhero updates.

Sarah Michelle Gellar quoting Buffy to honour Michelle Trachtenberg was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Sarah Michelle Gellar quotes Buffy to honor Michelle Trachtenberg and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Rogue And Kate Pryde

LITG two years ago, Justice Society of America Further Delayed

LITG three years ago, Surprise Jodie Whittaker

LITG four years ago, Joss Whedon to Lucifer

LITG five years ago – Hell was Arising

And lightsabers were coming.

LITG six years ago – Yu-Gi-Oh! was oblivious

And Batman having a plan – and not having a plan.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Joseph Brozowski, J.J. Birch , artist on Xombi, Hardware, Star Trek, Hulk 2099 and Firestorm.

, artist on Xombi, Hardware, Star Trek, Hulk 2099 and Firestorm. Comic book festival organiser Árni Beck Gunnarsson

Silas Dixon, artist on Fem Force

artist on Fem Force Steven Mangold , creator on Hallowtweens and Same Old Story

, creator on Hallowtweens and Same Old Story Gordon Robertson of Comics Versus Cancer

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Michelle Trachtenberg, Michelle Trachtenberg, Michelle Trachtenberg, Michelle Trachtenberg, Michelle Trachtenberg, Michelle Trachtenberg,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!