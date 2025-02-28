Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again – Matthew Lillard Reportedly Joining Season 2

Report: Matthew Lillard has joined the cast of Marvel Television's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Even though we still have a few days to go until Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again unleashes its first two episodes across streaming screens, filming on the second season is set to get underway next week. Of course, when the cameras start getting ready to roll, so does the casting news – with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Matthew Lillard (Scream, Five Nights at Freddy's) is joining the cast, though additional details on his character weren't released.

In the following featurette, "Characters Reborn," Cox, D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson discuss reuniting for the upcoming Disney+ series, what it feels like returning to characters they made famous while also showing how they've changed over time, and more:

In this special behind-the-scenes look, the cast and creative team discuss how they both embraced and built upon the rich universe that the original series offered:

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox on Limiting Why Murdock/Fisk Face-Offs

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself," explained Cox during an interview with EW, making the point that the face-offs matter more when they're rare. "There's actually an episode later on in the season where, in an original draft, we had a conversation, and I brought this up," Cox continued. "I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.' So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

