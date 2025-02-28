Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: nathan fielder, The Rehearsal

The Rehearsal Season 2: Nathan Fielder Series Set for April Return

HBO's The Rehearsal, Nathan Fielder's existential "documentary" comedy, returns for a second season of surreal hijinks on April 20th.

Article Summary Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal returns April 20 on HBO for a surreal, existential second season.

Explore life’s uncertainties with Fielder as he rehearses real-life moments in detailed simulations.

Season 2 intensifies with a grand project addressing life’s universal challenges and complexities.

The Rehearsal offers a comedic, meta exploration of life through fictional, yet realistic setups.

The critically acclaimed HBO Original comedy series The Rehearsal, from Nathan Fielder, returns for its six-episode second season on Sunday, April 20th, on HBO following the airing of The Righteous Gemstones. Episodes will be available on Max Sundays beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST. The Rehearsal follows one man's – well, Nathan Fielder, and whether he's a man or an android is still up for debate – journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life's biggest moments by "rehearsing" them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design.

In season two, the urgency of Fielder's project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all. Doesn't he always do that? What he does is turn this series into… wait for it… a Rehearsal for life itself! We should all be lucky to have the millions of dollars of resources from HBO to build sets and hire writers and actors to practice how to "Life" before actually going to live life itself. Wouldn't that be awesome? The biggest miracle is that Fielder convinced a TV cable network to fund his rehearsal for life. In season one of The Rehearsal, he had a rehearsal for being a husband and a father with a fake family with interchangeable fake kids played by real kids. Yes, it was all very surreal, meta, existential, and, if you really think about it, decadent. Yes, it was a comedy. It was one of the few odd documentary comedies about creating a fiction of life to examine and whether life can be replicated.

Once again, Nathan Fielder is the star, writer, director, and executive producer of The Rehearsal. The series is executive-produced by Eric Notarnicola, Dave Paige, and Christie Smith & Dan McManus for Rise Management; co-executive produced by Kris Eber and Carrie Kemper; produced by Adam Locke-Norton. Additional writers include Eric Notarnicola, Carrie Kemper, and Adam Locke-Norton.

