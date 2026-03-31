Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Can Will Trent & Faith Help? Our S04E13 "Did I Screw This Up?" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, Season 4 Episode 13: "Did I Screw This Up?"

Article Summary Amanda's gun is linked to a shooting, forcing Will Trent and Faith to investigate quickly.

Angie and Ormewood meet a grad student claiming to have psychic visions at a college job fair.

Tonight’s S04E13 delivers high-stakes drama and unexpected twists for Will Trent fans.

Get a sneak peek at S04E14, where a hospital hostage crisis puts team members in grave danger.

When Amanda's (Sonja Sohn) gun winds up connected to a shooting, she turns to Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) for help. Meanwhile, Angie (Erika Christensen) and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) encounter a college grad student with… psychic visions?!? Welcome to our pregame preview for tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Will Trent, S04E13: "Did I Screw This Up?," including an official overview, image gallery, promo trailer, and sneak peek at tonight's case. In addition, we have an overview of S04E14: "A Flag in the Mud," in which some members of the team find themselves on the wrong side of a hostage crisis.

Will Trent Season 4: S04E13 & S04E14 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 13: "Did I Screw This Up?" – Amanda seeks help from Will and Faith after her gun is used in a self-defense shooting, and suspicion begins to mount around her. Meanwhile, at a college job fair, Angie and Ormewood encounter a grad student claiming to have psychic visions.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 14: "A Flag In The Mud" – A hospital hostage crisis traps Will, Nico, and Angie. Outside, Faith, Franklin, and Ormewood hunt the shooter, while a burner call warns that a figure from Will's past is returning to Atlanta.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!