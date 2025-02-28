Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: 1923, yellowstone

1923 Season 2: Check Out Our S02E02 Preview; "The Killing Season" BTS

Check out our preview of this weekend's episode of Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring 1923 Season 2, S02E02: "The Rapist Is Winter."

Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's second season of Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring 1923 kicked off last week – and it's a season that isn't boding well for the Duttons. A cruel winter is bringing new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton Ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the family's legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family back in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love. In addition to Mirren, Ford, Sklenar, and Schlaepfer, Paramount+'s 1923 also stars Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and Jennifer Carpenter. Now, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for this weekend's episode, followed by a look behind the scenes at how the season premiere "The Killing Season" came together…

1923 Season 2 Episode 2 "The Rapist Is Winter" Preview

1923 Season 2 Episode 2 "The Rapist Is Winter" Preview – Things get contentious at the courthouse; Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) stays in Galveston longer than he desires; Mother Nature makes her presence known. Written by Taylor Sheridan, here's a preview of this weekend's chapter:

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s 1923 is executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!