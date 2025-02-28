Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Bosch: Legacy, Lanterns, Elsbeth & Much More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, American Horror Story, SNL, Yellowjackets, Lanterns, Alien: Earth, Lazarus, Bosch: Legacy, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Kathleen Kennedy & Lucasfilm, FOX's Mad TV/Mo Collins, CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Matlock, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, CBS's Ghosts, FX's American Horror Story, NBC's SNL, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, HBO's Lanterns, HBO's Euphoria, NBC's Night Court, Hulu's Alien: Earth, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Adult Swim's Lazarus, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy, Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Michelle Trachtenberg, BritBox's Douglas is Cancelled, and much more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Dexter: Resurrection, American Horror Story, SNL, Yellowjackets, Lanterns, Alien: Earth, Lazarus, Bosch: Legacy, Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Michelle Trachtenberg, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, February 28, 2025:

Kathleen Kennedy: No Retirement Plans, But There Are Succession Plans

Mad TV Star Mo Collins on 30th Anniversary Talk, Visiting Will Sasso

Elsbeth: Check Out Our S02E13: "Tearjerker" Preview; Early S02E14 Look

Matlock Season 3: Check Out Our Big Preview of S01E13: "Pregame"

Dexter: Resurrection Reportedly Casts Krysten Ritter for Guest Arc

Ghosts S04: Here's Our Preview of Tonight's Episode; S04E15 Early Look

American Horror Story Return Not in Jessica Lange's Future Plans

AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: Pure Torture for True Wrestling Fans

SNL 50: Shane Gillis Offers Bad Advice, Clarifies Shrek Confusion

Yellowjackets S03E04: "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis" Sneak Peek

Lanterns Directors Named; Chris Mundy Shares New Details, Insights

Euphoria Season 3 Welcomes Sharon Stone: "Honored to Be Euphoric"

Night Court: Mo Collins on Larroquette, Williams, Malick & More

Alien: Earth Teaser: FX, Noah Hawley Series Looks to Make SXSW Impact

The Lord of the Rings: Bower, Marsan Join "Rings of Power" Season 3

Lanterns: Check Out Pierre's John Stewart & Chandler's Hal Jordan

Lazarus Trailer: Shinichirō Watanabe Series Hits Adult Swim in April

Bosch: Legacy Final Season Trailer: Some Secrets Never Stay Buried

Sarah Michelle Gellar Quotes "Buffy" to Honor Michelle Trachtenberg

Douglas is Cancelled Trailer: BritBox Previews Steven Moffat Series

Legendary, Goldsman Reimagining 3 Series for "Irwin Allen Universe"

Buffy/Trachtenberg, The Boys/Supernatural & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Cover & Characters For Black Mirror: San Junipero, The Offical Comic

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!