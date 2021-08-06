Superman Gets John Cena Slo-Mo Tip: Looks Good, Could Get You Killed

Just because The Suicide Squad is currently tearing up theater and streaming screens doesn't mean the cast still doesn't have the time to offer more of their thoughts on The CW's Arrowverse. Previously, Nathan Fillion filled us in on the two things that DC's Legends of Tomorrow have that Task Force X doesn't have. Following that, John Cena (Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker, with an HBO Max spinoff series in January) explained the difference between Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) & Team Flash's golden rule of protecting the innocent and then saving the day and Peacemaker's slightly more flexible morality scale. This time around, Cena turns his attention towards Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) from Superman & Lois with some life-saving advice about "going slo-mo." On the plus side, there's no way it doesn't look incredibly cool. On the negative side? There's a very good chance it could get you killed. But hey, you go out looking good so there's that…

So for an honest look at some very key "pros & cons" to working with slo-mo, check out the following clip below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois x Suicide Squad: This is How We Do It | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BubDAYv-S98)

Now here's a look at a preview for the August 10th return of The CW's Superman & Lois, "The Eradicator":

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14 "The Eradicator": THE HEART OF SMALLVILLE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is worried about Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) continue to grow closer. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) pays Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) a visit. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) has been spending more and more time with John Henry (Wole Parks). Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh, and Adam Rayner also star. The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Max Cunningham & Brent Fletcher.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.

