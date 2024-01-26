Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman legacy

Superman: Gunn Offers Perfect Reason Why Batman Isn't In "Legacy"

DC Studios co-CEO & Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn had a perfect explanation for why Batman won't be appearing in the film.

You can never please a large fanbase. Someone's always going to end up "morally outraged" by some decision that doesn't go their way. A perfect example is writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. First, we had folks coming at Gunn on social media when casting news began rolling out. The problem? They were afraid that there were too many name-brand characters being introduced and that David Corenswet's Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane would end up getting lost in their own story. In response, Gunn shared his philosophy on cameos and the importance of only introducing characters that will feed into/help the story – and not doing it just for the sake of easter eggs and setting the foundations for spinoffs. But now, the pendulum has swung in the other direction, with one fan wanting Gunn to introduce Batman during "Legacy" or some other upcoming DCU project before The Brave and the Bold hits the big screens.

Here's a look at what might be the most straightforward, common-sensical, tough-to-debate response to a question that we read all day – followed by a look back to when Gunn first announced that he would be penning & helming Superman: Legacy:

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

