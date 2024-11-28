Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, superman

Superman: James Gunn Responds to DC Studios/Film Trailer Rumors

Writer/director James Gunn addressed the rumors about the Superman trailer and reminded everyone who makes the decisions for DC Studios.

Now that DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn's upcoming David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman has wrapped filming and is deep into post-production ahead of next summer's premiere, we've reached that "teaser/trailer watch" stage. That's the stage when folks are either griping that they haven't gotten a look at the film (despite it still being very early) or offering up when they're "certain" a teaser or trailer will drop. And then there's that reporting that comes from "sources close to what's going on" that can hit on just about any topic imaginable – like the status of the teaser/trailer being readied. Some recent rumblings have "the studio" not being happy with the trailer cut that they saw and how there's "enormous pressure internally from inside Warner Bros." for the trailer to be a hit. Gunn was asked about the rumors, offering some clarity on who exactly "the studio" would be in these types of situations (Gunn and Safran) and who the person is who would be putting pressure on the marketing team (Gunn).

"Well, sort of. But when he says 'studio,' that's solely me, as the only studio involved in cutting or anything to do with the trailer is DC Studios, i.e., me & Peter (& I'm the creatively demanding one)," Gunn shared, reaffirming that he and Safran have the final say in DC Studios matters. "This is the exact same rigorous process I've gone through: cutting every Guardians trailer, pushing the marketing folks as hard as I can, cutting & recutting until I think we have something worthy of the film itself. All that said, my notes are a lot more specific than 'make it better,'" he added.

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

Checking in with Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had a message to share with fans out there who have been wondering what they can expect from Gunn's efforts. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming…at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but… God, I loved James," Merced shared, explaining how Gunn created a set environment that allowed the actors "room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role."

Merced continued, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team, and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years." The actress added, "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

