KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along Screenings Hit Select Cinemas This Month

KPop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event will be held in select theaters this month for two days, August 23rd and 24th.

The film originally debuted on Netflix, quickly becoming a breakout animated hit with fans and critics.

Despite limited theatrical exposure, demand for more big-screen experiences led to this event announcement.

Tickets are available now; a strong response could spark additional screenings or a wider theatrical run.

If there is one massive fumble this year, it's Sony Pictures Animation and the decision not to give KPop Demon Hunters a theatrical release. Goat is getting a full theatrical run next year, but that's a different conversation. This year has been criminally lacking in not only animated movies in general, but specifically original animated features that were not a sequel or a spin-off released in theaters. There was one, in fact, and right now, the several-second-long teaser at the end featuring a lizard that has nothing to do with the plot of the film is the talking point. KPop Demon Hunters hit Netflix in June and became an instant massive hit, the kind that the studio has been chasing for years now. The film was a hit across the board, from critics to audiences, and the numbers it is pulling on Netflix are absolutely buckwild.

Yet the movie only had a very brief appearance in theaters, and because of how Netflix does its limited theatrical releases, the films usually hit theaters before going to Netflix. That makes sense if you think people won't bother to go to theaters if something is on streaming. However, as the calendar window for digital releases continues to shrink, it's pretty clear that people will go to theaters if they are interested. Someone at Netflix and Sony decided to pull their heads out of their asses and take advantage of the runaway train they are currently on.

When the pandemic happened, we said that theaters had to lean into niche experiences if they wanted to bring back audiences. Some studios have leaned more into IMAX, ScreenX, and 70MM releases, but the sing-along screening is also making another comeback. We have seen these with Disney films plenty of times over the years, but Wicked jumped on that train, and it was basically an unspoken rule that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was not an experience you quietly sat through. KPop Demon Hunters made the very smart and obvious decision to have plenty of original songs. KPop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event hits select theaters on August 23rd and 24th. Tickets are on sale, and if these blow up, they may extend the run or do another theatrical release later this year.

Someone dropped the ball when they thought KPop Demon Hunters was something that could be thrown on Netflix, a platform infamous for taking incredible movies, releasing them quietly, and then letting them fade entirely from the public consciousness. K-pop and animation fans are both incredibly dedicated and loyal, so this group was always going to go to bat for this movie; it's just shocking that no one involved with the distribution of this film did any market research to see if there was a theatrical audience for this, regardless of the weird ass concept.

KPop Demon Hunters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

KPop Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, with Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee. It features original songs written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. KPop Demon Hunts features an original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE. It will stream on Netflix and be released in select theaters on June 20, 2025.

