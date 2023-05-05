Superman: Legacy Draft Confirmed; Gunn "On a Mission from God": Zaslav Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav confirmed that James Gunn's first draft of Superman: Legacy was done and went all-in on DC Studios.

Well, it looks like the dust has finally settled on the first quarter of 2023. That means it's time for Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav & his crew to start talking numbers and start talking up the future. On the numbers side, the streamer saw a boost in global streaming subscribers of about 1.5 million as compared to the end of last year (97.6 million, up from 96.1 million). In addition, streaming went from a loss of $654 million at this point in 2022 (and $217 million in the fourth quarter of 2022) to a $50 million profit during this quarter. Maybe not the greatest report in the world, but not a bad one to have to go into the rollout of the new Max streamer later this month. Of course, better financials also add further fuel to the WGA's argument that writers need to be better compensated for their contributions in helping begin to turn things down. As for the future, Zaslav made it clear during the earnings call earlier today that DC Studios (under co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran) is going to be "a very big growth driver" for the company moving forward.

When addressing how Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to build upon the positives in today's report, Zaslav listed a number of key areas for growth – but it sure sounded like DC Studios, Gunn, and Safran would be serious players in all of that. "We got James Gunn and Peter [Safran] working very hard on DC [Studios], which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company. We are very bullish on DC," Zaslav shared. As for the reports earlier this week that Gunn submitted his draft for Superman: Legacy ahead of the writers' strike deadline, the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO confirmed it – and even went a bit "biblical" in describing Gunn's approach to the project: " The Superman [Superman: Legacy] script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god." As Zaslav sees it, DC Studios is only just beginning to show what it has to offer and how the DCU is a brand that can succeed on a global scale. "It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."