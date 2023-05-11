Superman & Lois Drops Season 3 Ep. 9 "The Dress" Trailer & Images With the series returning on May 23rd, here's a look at the episode trailer & images for The CW's Superman & Lois S03E09 "The Dress."

Just because the next episode of The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois is taking a breather next week (returning on May 23rd) doesn't mean that it's too early for us to have an episode trailer & preview images for S03E09 "The Dress." And from the looks of things, a lot of storylines are starting to come to a head. We have Superman (Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clashing over how to deal with Mannheim (Chad Coleman). And it turns out that the soon-to-arrive Lex Luthor has a pretty good reason to add Mannehim to his revenge list. Of course, there's the matter of that "bizarro" advantage that Mannheim has that changes the game quite dramatically.

Superman & Lois S03E09 "The Dress" Previews

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 9 "The Dress": LOIS CONFIDES IN LANA – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clash over how to handle Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries over upcoming treatments and confides in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about her early courtship with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin), Jordan (Michael Bishop), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) work together to help Natalie (Tayler Buck) deal with the aftermath of meeting Matteo's (Spence Moore II) family. Stephen Maier directed the episode written by Kristi Korzec.

And here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).