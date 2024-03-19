Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: cw, Elizabeth Tulloch, season 4, superman & lois, Tyler Hoechlin

Superman & Lois: Hoechlin Posts The Daily Planet Look, Offers Update

Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin posted an image of himself & Elizabeth Tulloch on The Daily Planet set and offered a filming update.

Article Summary Tyler Hoechlin shares a Daily Planet set photo with Elizabeth Tulloch.

Only five weeks left of filming for Superman & Lois' final season.

CW President teases a mind-blowing final season airing this fall.

Superman & Lois to wrap up its run with Season 4, ahead of 2025's Superman: Legacy.

Earlier today, we had some big casting news to pass along regarding the fourth & final season of Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop & Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois. Now, the focus shifts back to a look at how filming is going – with this go-around being brought to us by none other than Hoechlin (we missed his updates). Along with sharing a look at Hoechlin's Clark Kent and Tulloch's Lois Lane back in their Daily Planet stomping grounds, the actor confirmed that there are only five weeks left of filming (we're just going to let that sink in). Here's a look at Tulloch's response to Hoechlin's post (along with adding this heartbreaker in the comments section: "Going to miss you, Kansas!")

"Back to work at the Daily Planet with [Elizabeth Tulloch]. Hard to believe we only have five weeks left," Hoechlin wrote as the caption to his Instagram post – which you can check out below:

Earlier this year, CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz had some news to share during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Event about the fourth & final season of Superman & Lois. Noting that the series return would be "wasted" during the summer, Schwartz confirmed that the series will hit screens for its final run this fall. Teasing that the upcoming season is "going to blow your minds, Schwartz added, "I watched the first episode last night. It will make you cry."

But that wasn't the only bit of news that Schwartz made during the event, also noting that Superman & Lois was going to end with its fourth season no matter how well it did. Why? "They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz explained, referencing Warner Bros. Discovery & DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, written and directed by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. During a rollout of their short-term & long-term plans for their new DCU in January 2023, Gunn & Co-CEO Peter Safran said that they expect the series to run for "one or two more seasons" – with Gunn adding, "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit."

Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though some are already set to appear recurring or as guest stars). Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) has joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. CW's Superman & Lois is expected to kick off its final season sometime this fall. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) has been cast as Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal.

