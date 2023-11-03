Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: jon cryer, lex luthor, season 4, superman & lois, the cw

Superman & Lois: Jon Cryer Sad to See "Last Vestige" of Arrowverse Go

Jon Cryer (Lex Luthor) is "sad to see" that The CW's Superman & Lois ("the last vestige of the Arrowverse.") was canceled after four seasons.

Showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher thanked the cast, crew, production teams and fans for their support in a statement when the news was first announced.

The writing was on the wall when the fine print on The CW renewing Superman & Lois for a fourth season became clearer. While Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin, and Michael Cudlitz were returning to our screens, the series parted ways with Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik as series regulars (possibly as recurring or guest stars). Along with cuts to the cast, the season itself was reduced to only 10 episodes (not even 13 like other returning shows like Jared Padalecki's Walker received) – and with that came reductions to the production's budget and writers' room. So when the word came down on Thursday that The CW wouldn't be continuing the series beyond the upcoming Season 4, it wasn't that big of a surprise. But that didn't make it any easier to take – with "Arrowverse" Lex Luthor, Jon Cryer already speaking on behalf of many out there.

"[Superman & Lois] has been fantastic. Tyler Hoechlin and [Elizabeth Tulloch] have been a revelation, both honoring and redefining their roles," Cryer wrote in his tweet/x, sharing the press release announcing the show's end. "I'm sad to see this as well as the last vestige of the [Arrowverse] go. But they left a real legacy with this show."

"While we're sad to say goodbye to 'Superman & Lois' at the end of Season Four, we're grateful for the time we've had with our amazing cast, crew, VFX teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that's what was created—on and off screen," shared showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher. "We'd like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB, and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We're thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can't wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois, and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show's history—Lex Luthor."

