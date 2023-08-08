Posted in: CW, Opinion, Preview, TV, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, superman & lois, the cw, wga, writers' strike

Superman & Lois Not Included in The CW's 2023-2024 Optimistic Outlook

Nexstar Media Group CEO Perry Sook had great news to share about The CW - but not so much about Superman & Lois, Walker & two other shows.

Last week, we took a look at what The CW's entertainment president, Brad Schwartz, had to share with THR's TV's Top 5 podcast regarding the decision to bring back Superman & Lois. Though the series is set to return for a fourth season, the Nexstar-owned network's new deal sees Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin, and Michael Cudlitz returning as series regulars – along with showrunner Todd Helbing. But we're also looking at a season with only 13 episodes – and with Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik not returning as series regulars (but possibly as recurring or guest stars). And that brings us to today's quarterly earnings call, with Perry Sook, CEO of Nexstar Media Group, offering some good news for The CW viewers – but not if you're a fan of Superman & Lois (or the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker or one of the other remaining "holdover" shows from the old regime).

During the hour-long earnings call with Wall Street analysts, Sook boasted that The CW has "the most scripted as a percentage of our schedule of any of the Big 5 broadcast networks going into the fall." Sook maintained when addressing the impact that the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes would have on the network's fall programming lineup. Sook continued, "We also have some more high-profile and noisy reality shows, which will bring attention to the network as well. So, we kind of like our chances in this chaotic environment. When others are afraid, we tend to take some big swings." Why is that? Because The CW went on a budgets "spending spree" to acquire content on the cheap that was produced before the strikes. Which is great news for the network, we're guessing. But when it comes to Superman & Lois, as well as the other three returning shows? "The farther the strike goes on, they get pushed further and further into 2024," Sook revealed, confirming that the shows originally expected during the 2023-2024 programming calendar are continuing to be pushed back as the strikes continue. Again… great news today for Nexstar & The CW but a steaming pile of worries for Superman & Lois fans and others. Stay tuned…

