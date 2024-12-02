Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, smallville, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Star Honors Arrowverse, Smallville in Heartfelt Post

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch honored the show's team for four amazing seasons, the Arrowverse, and Smallville in a heartfelt post.

In terms of tonight's episode of CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois, there's so much more going on than the series finale of what could be the best live-action take on The Man of Steel's universe to date. For Arrowverse fans (though not directly connected), it also feels like the end of an era – as it does for fans of all the DC shows that found a home at The CW. Tulloch took some time out earlier today to not only thank the team for four amazing seasons but also to honor those who made the "Arrowverse" happen and how Smallville paved the way.

"Tonight, #SupermanandLois will be the final @dcofficial show to air on @thecw. It truly is the end of an era," Tulloch began the caption to her Instagram post. "And even though we weren't technically a part of the #Arrowverse, I wanted to give my love and appreciation to all of the producers (@gberlanti, @sarahsowitty, @50shadesofgabay @suchthecharmed1 @leigh.redman et al), writers (@jessicaqueller @rrtvwriter #ToddHelbing #BrentFletcher and more), the phenomenally hard-working crews, and the actors who came before us who helped create this wonderful fanbase: @grantgust @stephenamell @melissabenoist @caitylotz @cress_williams @mrjoncryer @dpanabaker @katiecassidy @candicepatton @cavanaghtom @rubyrose @javicia @azietesfai @brandonjrouth @daninicolet @kat.mcnamara @chy_leigh @davidharewood @nicoleamaines @jesse_rath @kaylacheriecompton @willaholland and many others."

Tulloch continued, "These 6 shows comprised the Arrowverse: @cw_arrow @cwtheflash @cw_legendsoftomorrow @supergirlcw @cw_blacklightning @cwbatwoman. Thank you for leading the way. 🙏 And shoutout to @tomwelling @durance.erica @mskristinlkreuk @themichaelrosenbaum from #Smallville for starting the DC trend on the network." From there, Tulloch invited folks to check out some behind-the-scenes look at the crossovers that she and Hoechlin appeared in before their own series – here's a look:

In S04E10: "It Went By So Fast"(directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing), The Kents fight with everything they have as Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) makes his final move on Smallville. Here's a look at the official image gallery that was released last week:

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal. Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) plays the role of Lex Luthor's daughter – one person, in particular, who Lex would like to reunite with now that he's out of jail (and apparently rid of Superman).

