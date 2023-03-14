Superman & Lois: Wolé Parks Talks John Henry Irons/Season 3 Journey The CW's Superman & Lois star Wolé Parks spoke with Bleeding Cool about John Henry Irons' journey, Tayler Buck, Michael Cudlitz & much more.

Actor Wolé Parks is no stranger to action and drama, but his experience on The CW's Superman & Lois is unlike anything else he's done in his nearly 25-year career. He plays John Henry Irons, a foe-turned-friend of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), molded by his experience from an alternate reality. Aside from his alliance with the Man of Steel, he also has a daughter Natalie "Nat" Lane Irons (Tayler Buck), who takes after her father as far as his genius and her drive for action. Parks spoke with Bleeding Cool about filming season three, John's relationship with his daughter, Michael Cudlitz joining the cast as Lex Luthor, and how being in the DC universe compares to his other work.

Parks on John's Turnaround in 'Superman & Lois'

Bleeding Cool: How does it feel with the upcoming season of 'Superman & Lois?'

Parks: It feels great, nice, and weird. This is the first time we filmed so much before airing. We literally wrap filming on Tuesday, the same day we premiere. It's been a long journey for me, the whole cast, and the crew. It's going to be nice for people to actually see what we've been working on this whole time.

You're in a unique position because your character John Henry Irons is special to the show since he didn't have the presence as in previous TV live-action incarnations. You're there from the beginning, and you developed this rivalry initially with Superman. How do you kind of deal with John's evolution and break it down?

It's interesting since it's been quite a journey for him and now his daughter, Natalie [Tayler Buck]. As you said, he'd started out with Superman as his antagonist, and that was his life mission is to kill Superman and protect this world. He had to learn to accept that wasn't the case. The thing is, that was his whole purpose. Suddenly that got taken away, and then his daughter comes in, and then it's like, "How does he be a father to this girl we thought was gone?" He's not just a father but a single father compared to when he had Lois [Elizabeth Tulloch] by his side. It's been quite a journey for him to do that. This season is going to be nice because people are going to get to see both him and Natalie accept that this is their new world and how to make it the best for each other. It's going to be fun.

The big giant bombshell for this season with Michael Cudlitz playing Lex Luthor. What's it like working with him?

We haven't had any scenes together yet. I've met Michael, and he's a great guy and nice. I've heard his stuff is intense and good. I'll say I'm really excited about the spin they're doing on Lex Luthor on the show.

Your character, John, has had a unique history given his origins from the "Death of Superman" comic, and he came into his own. There have been tweaks with his origins since. Did you follow his origins, and how did that shape your take on the character?

I knew his origin from the comics. I understand he took the mantle on after Superman died. As an actor, what I loved is the origin story they gave. Todd [Helbing] and the writing team gave into my version of the character because to be able to sort of give him all that trauma and to work through it, going up against Superman as his mortal enemy in season one and learn to accept him becoming a friend of his. It's been a great thing to work as an actor. I love it.

How do you feel being in the comic genre has been in that sandbox compared to other things you've worked on?

I'll take what's different is obviously the superhero stuff. For most shows I work on, I don't have to put on a super suit [laughs]. I would say that the whole rigmarole is a lot, which it's heavy and hot [in that suit]. That's something unique, but the reason why I like our show is that we try to make it as grounded as possible. Ultimately, John Henry Irons doesn't have any powers. He's smart, and he built a suit that gives us some of that. He has his mind, and that's why he works with his passion and his drive. As an actor, that's what I could connect to as well.

Superman & Lois season three premieres March 14th on The CW.