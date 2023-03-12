Superman & Lois: Emmanuelle Chriqui Shares Season 3 Wrap Cast Images Superman & Lois star Emmanuelle Chriqui confirmed Season 3 had wrapped filming with two great cast images & a heartfelt message to the team.

With only two days to go until the return of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois for its third season, we've had some previews of the first three episodes to pass along over the course of our past few updates (more on that below). But now, we're getting the heads up from Emmanuelle Chriqui that the team has officially reached the light at the end of the tunnel. Taking to Instagram, Chriqui shared both a serious and a definitely not-serious look at the cast to signal that filming had officially wrapped. And along with the two images was a heartfelt message thanking the rest of the cast, the showrunners, writers, producers, and production crew for all of their hard work in getting the story from the page to the small screen.

"And it's a wrap on season 3 of [Superman & Lois]. What a journey this season was, one that promises to be an absolute thrill ride for you guys!! This cast.. this brilliant, goofy, hilarious cast has completely captured my heart. I couldn't feel more blessed or lucky to work and play with this group. Not pictured is our beloved General [Dylan Walsh] and Sophie my youngest daughter [Joselyn Picard]. Lastly, none of this would be possible without our most incredible showrunners, writers, producers, and, hands down, [the] GREATEST crew EVER. My heart is so full… DREAMS COME TRUE," Chriqui wrote as the caption to the Instagram post sharing those two looks at the cast:

Superman & Lois Season 3: Here's What You Need to Know

Returning on March 14th, the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Also joining the cast this season are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Lex Luthor and Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Bruno Mannheim.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 2 "Uncontrollable Forces": ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) both notice a small crack in Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) game face. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarette) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) have an awkward encounter. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives a panicked phone call. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 3 "In Cold Blood": GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) pursue a new lead in the Mannheim investigation against Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) wishes. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Michael Bishop), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Nat's (Taylor Buck) attempt at a kind gesture is complicated by an unexpected obstacle. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Sarah (Inde Navarette), and Kyle (Erik Valdez) adjust to their own new normal. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Jai Jamison.