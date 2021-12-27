Superman & Lois: Dylan Walsh on Top Sam Lane Moment; Season 2 Moves

We're now down to only slightly more than two weeks until The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois returns for its second season (with the series premiere of Naomi joining it on Tuesday, January 11). And to help get viewers ready, the network has been releasing profile videos highlighting the cast's favorite moments from the first season as well as their thoughts on what's ahead for the second season. This time around, Dylan Walsh aka now-retired General Sam Lane, Lois's father, Clark's father-in-law, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) & Jordan's (Alexander Garfin) grandfather… and a man who apparently doesn't take too well to being out of the action. Though from the sounds of things? He's trying…

Here's a look at what Walsh has to share about The CW's Superman & Lois, with the series returning for its second season on Tuesday, January 11:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Dylan Walsh | Failure To Retire | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZvpJjdn360)

With the series set to leap tall, intense storylines in a single bound starting January 11th, here's a look at the newest trailer for the second season of The CW's Superman & Lois:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Allegiance – Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83Rcssdxymw)

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1 "What Lies Beneath": GREGORY SMITH ("EVERWOOD") DIRECTS THE SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Season two opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, "Tyrant") and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah's (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana's (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

Now here's a look at the cast offering a look behind the scenes on Season 2 production:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois Behind the Scenes Set Tour | DC FanDome (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TB11zlfH1Bs)

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Along with Jenna Dewan returning to the role of Lucy Lane, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.