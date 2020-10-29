Supernatural EP Jim Michaels Makes It All Feel a Little Too Real

Earlier today, we reported on how Supernatural creator and initial showrunner Eric Kripke offered more of the backstory on how Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) came to have "Carry On Wayward Son" from Kansas as their (and the show's) unofficial theme song and the traditional season finale tune. With only a handful of episodes to go until series finale "Carry On," we mentioned how it was going to be the opening salvo in a combo of nostalgia and kicks to the feels that the SPN Family will have to endure until next month. Stepping up to make it even more heartbreaking is executive producer Jim Michaels, who took to Twitter on Wednesday to post images of the very last credit approval list he will have to sign off on for the series. Just reading off the names can be a kick to the feels: Ackles, Padalecki, Michaels, Kripke, Andrew Dabb, and Robert Singer.

One of the many duties as a producer is make sure the screen credits for an episode are correct and accurate. It was sad to add my signature for the last time on the final #Supernatural credit approval list… #spnfamily @cw_spn pic.twitter.com/MxPy31RHXo — Jim Michaels (@TheJimMichaels) October 28, 2020

Which leads us to this week's episode "Unity"- with Sam and Dean realizing the price to be paid to stop God aka Chuck's (Rob Benedict) path of destruction in its tracks. Dean sees Billie's (Lisa Berry) plan as the only way, no matter what the cost. Sam? Not so much- which may explain why our foursome is heading out on separate missions. Looks like Castiel sides with Sam when it comes to finding another solution. As for Dean and Jack (Alexander Calvert), it's about one last ritual- and that means a meeting with "the first one off God's assembly line":

Supernatural season 15, episode 17 "Unity": ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn.

In the following two clips, Padalecki, Ackles, Collins, and Calvert discuss if Jack can be the answer to God that Sam, Dean, and Castiel need; and how their ability to "Never Stop Fighting" defines the core of what the Winchesters are all about:

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

Ackles and Padalecki offer their thoughts on how important "Back Roads Americana" has been during the series' 15 season run.