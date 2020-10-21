Supernatural: Jensen Ackles, Andrew Dabb Talk COVID Impact on Finale

So with only a few episodes remaining for our Supernatural "Anti-God Squad" of Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) to take the final fight to Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) for the fate of all existence, Ackles and series co-showrunner Andrew Dabb are offering some more details on exactly what impact the COVID shutdown had on the series finale- and the answer might surprise you. Speaking with EW, Ackles revealed that while the journey might twist a little different along the way, the ending is still the ending.

"I read through the original draft [of the finale] when it first came out just as a fan, because I was like, 'How did they put it together?' I knew the end result but I didn't know how exactly they were going to get there, so I quickly read through the script," Ackles explained. "That was back in early March. And then I put it down. Then COVID hit and we all went on break and I was like, okay well I assume it's going to change so I'll just wait until the new draft comes out. To be honest, it didn't really change. How we got there involved a little bit of changing but we still get to the same place." Dabb explained that rewrites were able to take place once they knew what the COVID protocols would be, and that's when they had a better sense of what changes would – and wouldn't – be necessary. "We did a rewrite once we knew what our COVID rules were going to be for episodes 19 and 20, and it changed some things, it did," he explained. "Particularly in episode 20, there were things planned that just aren't feasible anymore."

One thing that didn't make the finale was the return of some familiar faces in a montage sequence. "We were supposed to have a lot of familiar faces come back, and we were going to try to filter them into a montage. It was going to be almost a break from the story and a look at how far we've come—a little tip of the hat to the fans—and we would all be able to celebrate together," he revealed during an earlier interview with Glamour. "Obviously, we couldn't do that. So that part of the finale episode got nixed." That said, Dabb says that what matters the most to SPN fans hasn't changed. "What it did not change was the story or the emotions, or anything else. It changed some of the set dressing, it changed some of the circumstances, but it didn't change where we were going or, honestly, in a large way, how we got there." Dabb explained. "So, in that way, I feel very lucky."

Supernatural season 15, episode 16 "Drag Me Away (From You)": FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin. Supernatural season 15, episode 17 "Unity": ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn.

Finally, here's a look behind the scenes with the cast where we learn just how much footage was wasted because of Collins losing it on set, while Ackles and Padalecki share a set story that involves a small pearl and a Winchester's crotch: