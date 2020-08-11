Supernatural: Jensen Ackles On Final 2 Eps Differences, Script Changes

Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins tend to live pretty active lives off-camera. Aside from holding together personal lives, they also stay actively involved and committed to important social issues. So it was no surprise that Padalecki, Ackles, and Collins would take part in a Zoom conversation with Senator Cory Booker and Texas senatorial candidate MJ Heger. What you may not know is that it also makes perfect sense for Booker and Heger to take part, with both proud fans of the series (we're talking "watch the entire series twice" level of fandom for Booker). So over the course of 40+ minutes, the five covers everything from how their lives have been during the pandemic and voting rights to some wonderfully geek deep-dives into the long-running CW series.

That also means Booker and Heger were able to get an additional tease or two out of Ackles, who revealed some themes to the final two episodes that the SPN Family should keep in mind. According to the actor, the 19th episode "feels kind of like the season finale for 15" while the 20th episode "feels like the series finale." Hmmm… there's a way to look at that in a positive and negative light. Positive: the last episode gives everyone a chance to decompress, break bread over any bad feelings, and set a foundation for the Winchesters' future. Negative: we get all of that, but it comes with a huge funeral because a major name buys it in a big way in the 19th episode.

Whatever the end result ends up being, Ackles revealed that it will be different than what was originally planned back in March and that they'll be able to speak more about that after the episodes air: "There have been some adjustments made from the scripts that we were going to shoot in March to the scripts that we're shooting now. We've had to accommodate a pandemic."

Supernatural Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below (starting at the 28:35 mark), Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"