Supernatural Meets True Detective? Jensen Ackles Has SPN Return Ideas

If he's not careful, Jensen Ackles might just end up achieving the title of being one of the busiest people in the television & streaming business. After a 15-season run with his co-star Jared Padalecki on Supernatural, Ackles will be taking on the role of Soldier Boys in Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's (the creator of Supernatural) The Boys next month. On top of that, he's executive producing & narrating the SPN prequel spinoff The Winchesters, which was recently given a series order from The CW. Oh, and let's not forget that he will be appearing in the season finale of ABC's Big Sky this week and joining the cast as a series regular with the third season. Now you would think that would be more than enough to keep his mind busy but not after what he had to share with Den of Geek during its recent cover story interview with Ackles to promote The Boys. When asked when HBO Max is going to give him and Padalecki a "small-screen buddy comedy," Ackles joked that he thought they had already offered 15 seasons of that already. But then he hit us with this: "I have this lofty dream of when, after things have settled, we'll tackle one more case as Sam and Dean. I've got a few ideas. [Maybe] a nice 10-episode short order for HBO Max- I'm just saying. 'True Detective' meets 'Supernatural,' it's right there." Time to let the dumpster fires of random speculation rage far & wide!

The "Supernatural" prequel The Winchesters hails from Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles, as well as Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios (with Glen Winter directing and executive producing the pilot). Written and executive produced by Thompson, the series focuses on a time before Sam and Dean… when there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love… but the entire world. Joining Barr and McNamara are Nida Khurshi, Jojo Fleites, Meg Donnelly, and Drake Rodger. Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via Chaos Machine Productions (which produces with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios).