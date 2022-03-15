Supernatural Prequel Pilot Welcomes Nida Khurshid & Jojo Fleites

Some important casting news to report regarding the Jensen Ackles-executive produced "Supernatural" spinoff series The Winchesters. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Nida Khurshid (Station 19) and newcomer Jojo Fleites have joined the cast as are series regulars. Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester's parents – John and Mary – The Winchesters tells the epic love story of how they met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. The spinoff series will be told from the perspective of narrator Ackles' Dean Winchester. Supernatural co-EP Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, executive producing via their Chaos Machine Productions banner in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Khurshid's Latika Desai is fiercely intelligent and braver than she believes. A young hunter-in-training, Latika Desai uses research and problem-solving skills to help her face her fears in battling dark forces. Fleites's Carlos Cervantez is easygoing, confident, and a natural when it comes to fighting demons. But most of all, Carlos Cervantez is a boost of positivity for the team as it takes on more serious threats.

According to an update on the entertainment industry website Backstage at the end of February, the 1970s-set series is currently searching for younger actors to play John and Mary (played in the original series by Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Samantha Smith, respectively) with Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting (Supernatural, The Boys, Big Sky) handling the process. Along with the casting news, it also appears that filming is being projected to start in early April in New Orleans. Now here's a look back to Padalecki celebrating the pilot news by making a "serious" demand of the Supernatural and Walker fans. Yes… it's time for … The Highest of High Fives!

And here's Ackles thanking the network, studio, Robbie Thompson (and his "killer" script), and Danneel Ackles for the opportunity to move the project forward, followed by huge congrats to his "brother" Padalecki and the Walker family: