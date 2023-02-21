Supernatural: Ruth Connell's Rowena Returns for The Winchesters S01E12 Supernatural star Ruth Connell will be reprising her role as Rowena for the penultimate season episode of The CW's The Winchesters.

Before the first season of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' Drake Rodger & Meg Donnelly-starring Supernatural spinoff prequel The Winchesters wraps up its run, fans can look forward to an appearance from another familiar face from SPN lore. Earlier today, EW confirmed that Ruth Connell will return as Rowena in the season's penultimate episode, S01E12 "The Tears of a Clown." Last seen in Season 15 sacrificing herself to help Sam (Jared Padalecki) & Dean (Jensen Ackles), only to end up taking control of Hell not long after, the official description for her charatcer reads, "A natural-born witch with immense power, Rowena has been outwitting all who wish her ill since the 17th century — even death itself. Be it magic, vengeance, or a fine vintage wine, Rowena always gets what she wants — and no friend or foe can stand in her way." With the series being a prequel, it would make sense for Rowena to make an appearance. But looking at what the creative team has been doing with Dean this season, you can't help but wonder how she might come into play.

The Winchesters S01E11 Overview & Images; S01E12 & S01E13 Overviews

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 11 "You've Got a Friend": In the aftermath of the fight with Golem, Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Mary (Meg Donnelly) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) are cleaning the clubhouse when they hear a noise from outside. They creep out to investigate and spot a figure but can't quite make it out until it turns, and they are shocked to see John (Drake Rodger) standing before them, covered in blood. Meanwhile, Carlos and Latika set out in search of something important. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Nicol Desperito.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 12 "The Tears of a Clown": THE HARDEST LIES – Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John's (Drake Rodger) tense discussion is interrupted when Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) arrive to discuss a mystery involving a creepy clown. Meanwhile, Ada (Demetria McKinney) makes an interesting discovery. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by David H. Goodman.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 13 "Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye": John (Drake Rodger) receives a message from a mysterious stranger. Meanwhile, Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Latika (Nida Khurshid) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) work together to find answers, but time is running out. Lastly, Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John have a warm but awkward reunion. There is a lot to unpack, but they realize this isn't the time or place. John Showalter directed the episode written by Robbie Thompson.