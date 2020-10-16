Supernatural S15 Preview: For Sam & Dean, One Last Blast from the Past

Well, there's some good news/bad news coming out of this week's episode "Gimme Shelter," with our Supernatural "Anti-God Squad" of Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) learning that Jack is on his way to become the perfect weapon to take out both Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) and his sister Amara (Emily Swallow). Great news, right? Well, there's something Sam and Dean need to know about their plan: while four of them may be going into battle one last time, for the weapon to work? One of them will definitely not be coming back- unless Castiel can find another solution.

Something to think about as you check out the promo for next week's flashback episode "Drag Me Away (From You)" followed by episode overviews for that episode and the following, "Unity." Then hang around for a look at preview images for "Drag Me Away (From You)" and a behind-the-scenes look at this week's episode "Gimme Shelter":

Supernatural season 15, episode 16 "Drag Me Away (From You)": FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin. Supernatural season 15, episode 17 "Unity": ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn.

Finally, here's a look behind the scenes with the cast where we learn just how much footage was wasted because of Collins losing it on set, while Ackles and Padalecki share a set story that involves a small pearl and a Winchester's crotch: