Supernatural Season 15 Preview Images Live Up to Ep's "Despair" Title

With only three episodes to go until the dust settles on the epic battle between "Team Winchester" – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Jack (Alexander Calvert), and Castiel (Misha Collins) – and Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict), it looks like we might have a surprising-yet-not-surprising "big bad" wildcard in the form of Billie (Lisa Berry) for the remaining episodes of The CW's Supernatural. This brings us to the following set of preview images for the next episode "Despair," with a title that doesn't exactly inspire a ton of confidence. What next week brings is the return of two familiar faces. In front of the camera, Felicia Day's Charlie returns (more feelings of "uh-oh" there) while behind the camera, Richard Speight, Jr. directs. The SPN Family knows Speight, Jr. from his turn as the archangel Gabriel as well as having directed over ten episodes since the 11th season. In fact, here's are quick looks at the director in action for next week's episode:

Following up on the behind-the-scenes look, here's a preview of what's going on in front of the camera:

Now here's a look at the promo for next week's episode:

Supernatural season 15, episode 18 "Despair": RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS – With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Robert Berens.

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Au Revoir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo)