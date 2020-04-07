Fans of The CW's Supernatural know all too well that production on the series' final season is on a production pause right now. As the long-running series waits to wrap up its run with the final seven episodes in the brutal war between "Chuck" (Rob Benedict) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) "Anti-Chuck Squad," co-showrunner and writer Andrew Dabb is joining series creator Eric Kripke (Timeless, The Boys) in offering fans some Winchester-related distractions to help pass the time. Following up on Kripke's take on how Sam and Dean would be handling the current self-isolation environment, Dabb and the fine folks at Shaving People Punting Things have released a blooper video "Tongue Tied" to bring a little laughter into our lives.

The Supernatural Cast Discuss the Series Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (via Instagram post with Misha Collins, which you check out below), Padalecki and Ackles did their part to get viewers through the stages of the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below (starting at the 28:35 mark), Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time to leave was. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"