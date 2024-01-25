Posted in: CW, streaming, Supernatural, TV | Tagged: Dean Winchester, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Sam Winchester, Supernatural

Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Offers Dean Belated Birthday Wishes

Jensen Ackles offered his Supernatural alter-ego, Dean Winchester, belated birthday wishes in a very LARP-tastic way - here's a look!

"I have some ideas, and I hope that now that the writers are back and the actors are back, we all get together," Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) shared with the audience at the 2023 Creation Honolulu convention back in December regarding the possibility of more Supernatural on the horizon. Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester) added, "Stay tuned on that. There are some conversations regarding that conversation that are being had." While we're a day late when it comes to Dean Winchester's birthday, we wanted to kick things off on a promising note with a reminder of what Padalecki & Ackles had to share heading into 2024. Even with this November marking four years since the finale, the series has never quite felt like it ever fully went away. As for us being late with Dean's birthday, at least we're in good company.

Earlier today on Instagram Stories, Ackles offered his alter-ego belated birthday wishes in the form of a look at Dean/Ackles from 2013's S08E11: "LARP and the Real Girl" (directed by Jeannot Szwarc and written by Robbie Thompson) – along with "Happy belated, old friend" at the top and "You crazy" at the bottom. Here's a look at a screencap of Ackles' social media post, followed by a look back at how Ackles celebrated the special occasion last year:

Taking to Instagram at around this time last year, Ackles shared a video to not only offer a reminder about that night's new episode of The Winchesters (RIP) but also to offer Dean some birthday wishes. And he did all of that while going out for a jog… around Lafayette Cemetery. Here's a look at Ackles' video post from Dean's birthday last year:

