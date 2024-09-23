Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, kamala harris, Supernatural, the boys

Supernatural/The Boys: Jensen Ackles Set for Geeks & Nerds for Harris

Supernatural stars Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles (The Boys) confirmed that Ackles is joining Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz on September 24.

Co-coordinators Sabrina Cartan and Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) put the word out and have been grinding it out ever since – and this Tuesday, September 24th, we get to see their vision of Geeks & Nerds for Harris (Twitter handle: @GeeksForHarris) come to life. To take part, folks just need to head on over to the main website and RSVP that you're joining the cause – and it's free. The three-hour program will feature America's geek icons and their fans exploring how the themes of our collected personal stories and experiences connect with Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz's sense of unity and fighting injustice. Just some of the names taking part include Mark Hamill, George Takei, LeVar Burton, Jeri Ryan, Felicia Day, Patty Jenkins, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stacey Abrams, Eric Kripke, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Valorie Curry, Sean Astin, Andy Merrill, and more – the list continues to grow as the event nears. For example, Supernatural and The Boys fans learned earlier today that Jensen Ackles will be taking part during both panels – with Jensen Ackles joining Misha Collins in a social media video to make sure everyone knows, "We've got work to do."

"We've got work to do… Tuesday night 9/24 at 8 PM ET/5 PM ET. Be there: geeksforharris.org," Collins wrote to caption his video message (including a link to the event's main website). "[Jensen Ackles] will be crashing both [The Boys] and [Supernatural] panels. You should come too, even if you're technically "cool.")" Here's a look at the post – followed by a rundown of the event's schedule so far:

Geeks and Nerds for Harris Walz: What You Need to Know: Though the schedule and lineup are subject to change as we get closer to the livestream event, here's a rundown of how things are looking hour-by-hour so far for the three-hour livestream event:

Hour 1 (8-9 PM EST)

Opening Remarks by Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42), chair of the Popular Arts Caucus

Comic writer Gail Simone (Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey, Batgirl)

Lynda Carter on superheroes and villains with Mark Hamill and Jon Cryer

Fan Activism 101 with Tanya Cook & Kaela Joseph, authors of Fandom Acts of Kindness

Felicia Day (Supernatural, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Guild)

The casts of Supernatural and The Boys, moderated by Misha Collins and Eric Kripke, featuring Senator Cory Booker

Hour 2 (9-10 PM EST)

George Takei and Vote Forward on Letter Writing 101

Frank Conniff and John Fugelsang Present: Political Science Theater 3000

Matthew Modine (Stranger Things)

Mary Trump's Nerd Avengers with Mary Trump, Wajahat Ali, and Jennifer Taub

Musical performance by Andy Merrill (The Brak Show, Space Ghost: Coast to Coast)

Social Security & Disability with Senator Tammy Duckworth, Nancy Altman & actor Rachel Miner (Supernatural)

Legal analyst Elie Mystal (MSNBC) on The Lord of the Rings and SCOTUS as the Council of Elrond

Actor Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings)

K-pop star Kevin Woo and fandom expert Dr. Paul Booth with members of Democrats Abroad

Vote Forward Presents: The Introvert's Guide to Getting Out the Vote with Jacqueline Emerson (The Hunger Games)

Hal Sparks & John Fugelsang with cast members from I Love the 70s

Hour 3(10-11 PM EST)

A musical performance by Wheatus with Jessica Carter Altman

Bill Nye on the future of science in America

Science Fact to Science Fiction with former U.S. Chief Technology Officer Megan Smith and retired astronauts

Actor Yvette Nicole Brown on Star Wars and democracy with Rep. Andy Kim and Rep. Wiley Nickel, members of the Congressional Dads Caucus

Politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams on Star Trek

A conversation on Trek Activism with Jonathan Frakes, Robert Picardo, Anthony Rapp, Tim Russ, Jeri Ryan, and Wil Wheaton, moderated by The Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady

Remarks from director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman)

Lynda Carter and members of the ERA Coalition on passing the Equal Rights Amendment

A musical performance by Dave Hill

