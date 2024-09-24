Posted in: Amazon Studios, CW, TV | Tagged: kamala harris, Supernatural, the boys

Supernatural, The Boys Turn Out Big for Geeks & Nerds for Harris

Supernatural and The Boys turned out for Geeks & Nerds for Harris - with Jensen Ackles, pantyhose, "Eye of the Tiger," Wonder Woman & more.

Tonight was the night that co-coordinators Sabrina Cartan and Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) and the team behind Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz (Twitter handle: @GeeksForHarris) have been working night and day on – and the famous faces that pledged their support stepped up to keep their promise in a very big way. Shortly after the livestream meeting/event to mobilize support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz, Eric Kripke took to social media to let Cartan and Carter know that he, as well as quite a few folks from Prime Video's The Boys and the hit series Supernatural, would be joining him to help get the word out on what folks can do to get out the vote – and he did not disappoint. Curtis Armstrong, Daneel Ackles, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Jensen Ackles, Jim Beaver, Karen Fukuhara, Kim Rhodes, Laz Alonso, Mark Sheppard, Misha Collins, Richard Speight, Rob Benedict, Ruth Connell, and Valorie Curry were just some of the folks who graced our screens (which you can check out during the first hour of the live event). Here's a look at some of the highlights – along with screencaps from the Supernatural and The Boys sessions:

"The Boys": What was wonderful about the session was that Kripke brought Carter into the session, and it became a "masterclass" being conducted by Carter on what it was like to superhero television back in the late 70s/early 80s. Watching everyone going serious geek when Carter put on the Wonder Woman bracelets was a particularly special moment – as were the exchanges between Carter and Moriarty and Carter and Fukuhara. Another highlight was when Carter asked if the men had to wear pantyhose under their costumes like back when she was filming, with Ackles joking that he was wearing pantyhose as he spoke. On the serious side, the team also addressed not only the importance of voting but in making sure that voters are properly registered and eligible – and what to do to fix any problems. In particular, Alonso offered a great testimonial about why Harris/Walz is the only choice this election season.

"Supernatural": First up, props to Cory Booker for proudly letting his geek flag fly – and for trying to get Ackles to sing "Eye of the Tiger" from Survivor. To his credit, Booker does get a bit of "bottle karaoke" from Ackles. This session focused on the election, mobilizing efforts, and making sure voters know about the resources that are available to them. In what would turn out to be the centerpiece of the session, Sheppard offered an impassioned plea for voters to take back their country and their rights – that he's willing to fight by their side if they're willing to fight the good fight. For Ackles, it was important that he be on the right side of history in terms of his daughters and son – to make sure that they grow up in a country where democracy and the basic rule of law matter.

And here's what Collins had to share prior to the live event:

