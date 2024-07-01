Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: biden, opinion, supreme court, trump

Supreme Court Gives Trump (And Now Biden) Immunity for "Official Acts"

Supreme Court gives Convicted Felon Donald Trump (and now, current President Joe Biden) immunity for any "official acts" commited while POTUS.

With the U.S. Supreme Court facing its final day of decision-announcing before some of them head off to hang out with questionable folks who call into question the objectivity of what's supposed to be the "highest and fairest courts in the land," that meant it was time for them to give ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS and still convicted felon Donald Trump his immunity "GET OUT OF JAIL FREE!" card – and that's exactly what six of them did. In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a sitting U.S. President can not be criminally charged for anything that they do in office that would be deemed an "official act" – meaning part of their duties as POTUS.

"We conclude that under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power requires that a former president have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office. At least with respect to the president's exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion, pretty much placing a crown upon every future POTUS's head from this point forward. But Johnny offered a parting gift – hey, not everything is official! "The President enjoys no immunity for his unofficial acts, and not everything the President does is official. The President is not above the law. But Congress may not criminalize the President's conduct in carrying out the responsibilities of the Executive Branch under the Constitution," Johnny added – not realizing that saying the POTUS isn't above the law doesn't carry the same weight as actually legally making sure that the POTUS isn't above the law.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson were the dissenting votes – with Justice Sotomayor offering a brutal reality-check about what this ruling means moving forward. "Let the President violate the law, let him exploit the trappings of his office for personal gain, let him use his official power for evil ends. Because if he knew that he may, one day, face liability for breaking the law, he might not be as bold and fearless as we would like him to be. That is the majority's message today. Even if these nightmare scenarios never play out, and I pray they never do, the damage has been done. The relationship between the President and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably. In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law," Justice Sotomayor wrote.

The Supreme Court Justice continued, "Orders the Navy's Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune." And to drive her point home, Justice Sotomayor ended with, "With fear for our democracy, I dissent." What this means in terms of Trump, all of the January 6th stuff he got charged for – when he stirred up a bunch of idiots to commit treason by disrupting the presidential election – now gets kicked back to a lower court so the judge can sort between official and non-official acts. Of course, today's ruling also means that President Joe Biden can really start flexing those "official acts" muscles – because I personally wouldn't want President Biden to leave The White House until we are 100% sure that the 2024 election is on the up-and-up. And if you need something to smile about, just remember this: Steve Bannon is still going to prison today.

