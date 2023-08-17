Posted in: Preview, SYFY, TV | Tagged: preview, season 2, SurrealEstate, syfy, trailer

SurrealEstate Season 2 Trailer: A Killer Market "Gets Weird Sometimes"

SYFY's Tim Rozon-starring second season of the paranormal drama SurrealEstate will premiere on October 4th - and here's the official trailer.

Okay, granted. Maybe it was all of the way back in May 2022 when SYFY confirmed that the paranormal drama SurrealEstate would be returning for a second season's worth of new adventuring in 2023. But even though it's fifteen months later, the network kept its word by releasing an official trailer earlier today – with Season 2 joining the third season return of Chucky on October 4th.

With a cast that includes Tim Rozon as Luke Roman, Sarah Levy as Susan Ireland, Adam Korson as Father Phil Orley, Maurice Dean Wint as August Ripley, Savannah Basley as Zooey L'Enfant, Tennille Read as Megan Donovan, here's a look at the official second season trailer for SurrealEstate – set to hang up its shingle once again beginning on October 4th:

SYFY's SurrealEstate follows real estate agent Luke Roman (Rozon) and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and "fixing" the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure – and closings – even as they struggle with demons of their own. Developed by showrunner George Olson and Blue Ice Pictures, the series is executive produced by Olson, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, and Danishka Esterhazy.

Rozon's Luke Roman is the owner of The Roman Agency, the eponymous real estate firm specializing in "metaphysically engaged" properties. He has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could. Levy plays Susan Ireland, an enormously successful realtor. She is a realist who doesn't believe in ghosts or hauntings. Korson plays Father Phil Orley, a research specialist at The Roman Agency who decided to combine his keen research abilities with his understanding of spiritual matters.

Wint plays August Ripley, a technology specialist working at The Roman Agency who creates devices that can detect, evaluate, and sometimes dispatch a home's ethereal occupants. Basley plays Zooey L'Enfant, the office manager at The Roman Agency. Read's Megan Donovan is a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather. As serious doubts creep in about her current relationship and the stress of medical school increases, she is looking to sell this new home.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!