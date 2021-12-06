Sylvester Stallone Set for Sheridan/Winter Paramount+ Mob Drama

You would think that the success or expected success of shows like Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and Y: 1883 would be enough to solidify Taylor Sheridan as a powerhouse in television today. But if you need another example, look no further than the fact that he has Sylvester Stallone ("Rocky" & "Rambo" franchises) taking on his first major scripted television series in his long, award-winning career. Reportedly, Stallone is in negotiations to star in and executive-produce Sheridan and Terence Winter's (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire) upcoming Paramount+ drama Kansas City. Winter will serve as showrunner and a writers' room is currently rolling, with Winter, Sheridan & Stallone executive producing alongside David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari of 101 Studios. 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Stallone & Braden Aftergood via Balboa Productions will also produce.

Based on the information released, Sheridan and Winter's Kansas City focuses on a New York City Italian mobster played by Stallone who is forced to relocate to the most unlikely of places—Kansas City, Missouri. Set in the present day, legendary mobster Sal (Stallone) is faced with the uphill task of reestablishing his Italian mafia family to the modernized, straight-shooting town of Kansas City, Missouri. There, Sal encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power. "Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds. To be able to have the legendary, transcendent Sylvester playing one of these characters is truly a privilege. And on top of that, we have Terence producing the project with us, who is responsible for some of the most captivating, deeply respected television shows in history. We are thrilled that ViacomCBS has partnered with us to help tell this story," expressed David Glasser, 101 Studios CEO, when the news was first announced.