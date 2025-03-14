Posted in: ABC, CBS, TV | Tagged: T.J. Hooker, william shatner

T.J. Hooker Star William Shatner Honors Show's 43rd Anniversary

William Shatner (Star Trek) commemorated the 43rd anniversary of series creator Rick Husky's T.J. Hooker, which premiered on March 13, 1982.

If there is one thing that's probably never happened in William Shatner's life, it is being overwhelmed by fans wanting to talk more about his '80s police procedural series T.J. Hooker than "Star Trek" – but the show does have its fans and following. The 93-year-old Star Trek legend, Canadian icon, and actor took to social media to remind fans when the ABC/CBS action-drama series premiered on March 13, 1982, along with an LCPD patch.

William Shatner Celebrates 43 Years of "T.J. Hooker"

Created by Rick Husky (Cade's Country, Mod Squad, The Streets of San Francisco), T.J. Hooker follows the title character Sergeant Thomas Jefferson "T. J." Hooker (listen, it was the '80s), who was once a dedicated detective at the LCPD when his partner was killed in the line of duty. He decides the only way to avenge his murdered partner is to return to his previous position as a uniformed patrolman. Prior to joining the police force, Hooker was a Vietnam War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Forces during the early years of U.S. intervention.

Joining Shatner as part of the initial cast were Adrian Zmed, who played Officer Vince Romano; April Clough as Officer Vicki Taylor; and Richard Herd as Captain Dennis Sheridan. Clough left after season one. Heather Locklear joined the cast as Officer Stacy Sheridan the following season, along with James Darren, who played Officer Jim Corrigan. Hugh Farrington – who played Det. Lt. Pete O'Brien – joined the series in season three.

Herd went to a recurring role for seasons three and four, leaving before the final season. Zmed also left before the final season, leaving Shatner as the only cast member to appear in every season. Locklear, Darren, and Farrington also stuck around when CBS picked the series for its fifth and final season. Shatner appeared in all 90 episodes, followed by Locklear with 85 and Zmed with 72. CBS also produced a two-hour TV movie called Blood Sport. There was a proposed 2009 T.J. Hooker reboot, but never materialized.

T.J. Hooker would be Husky's most successful creation until the remake of his 1975 series, S.W.A.T. from Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan on CBS that lasted for eight seasons, far exceeding the Husky and Robert Hammer series' original two-season run. You can stream T.J. Hooker on Tubi. You can also get the entire series on DVD via Shout! TV.

