Talamasca: The Secret Order Cast Discuss Series, Character Motivations

The cast of AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order preview the series and discuss motivations and trust.

Nicholas Denton stars as Guy Anatole, drawn into the secretive supernatural agency Talamasca.

The upcoming series has strong ties to Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches universes.

Series promises intrigue and suspense as motives clash within Anne Rice's Immortal Universe.

With only ten days to go until AMC's "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" expands in a very big way, we're getting a chance to check out what's in store with Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order. Up until now, we've been treated to teasers and sneak peeks offering us a better sense of how the series connects with "Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat" and "Mayfair Witches" while still establishing its own mysteries. For this go-around, we're getting to hear from the cast as they offer a deeper dive into the characters that viewers will get to know, the motivations at play, and – most of all – how you can never be too sure who you can truly trust.

Joining Denton for the "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" series are Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Celine Buckens, and Jason Schwartzman. In addition, Eric Bogosian and Justin Kirk will reprise their respective roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat. Now, here's the latest look behind the scenes of Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order:

Denton stars as Guy Anatole; on the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

McGovern's Helen is a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner's Jasper is a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers's Olive is a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens's Doris is strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman's Burton is a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse. Of course, Bogosian is reprising his IWTV role as Daniel Molloy, with Kirk returning as Talamasca agent Raglan James.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

