Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E03: "The Task at Hand" Images Released

Check out the image gallery for AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, Season 1 Ep. 3: "The Task at Hand."

After getting a good amount of backstory, set-up, and ominous signs that things may not quite be what they seem, we are back with an early preview for the next episode of AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order. Along with an official image gallery for S01E03: "The Task at Hand," we have a look behind the scenes at the first two episodes, as the cast and creative team offer a deep dive into what went down and tease what's still to come.

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 3 Preview

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 3: "The Task at Hand" – Written by Donald Joh & Vinnie Wilhelm, here's a look at the official image gallery that was released:

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

Along with Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens. In addition, Jason Schwartzman guest stars, and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

