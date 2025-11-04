Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, Talamasca

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04: "Wet Work" Image Gallery Released

With the next chapter hitting this weekend, here's the image gallery for AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04: "Wet Work."

Article Summary Get a first look at AMC's Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04 "Wet Work" with a fresh image gallery preview.

Tensions rise as Guy and Jasper share scenes, each seemingly suspecting the other is hiding something critical.

Justin Kirk's Raglan James steps into the spotlight as new twists shake up the Talamasca universe.

The intrigue around Guy and the mysterious "Seven Five Two" continues to build in the new episode.

We've been enjoying the build-up over the past three episodes, but we can't help feeling that AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order is going to be elevating its game big-time now that Guy (Denton) and Jasper (William Fichtner) are going to be spending some quality time together. The thing is, we find it fascinating because they both come across as if they know the other one is bullshitting them – and yet, we're dying to see where this is all headed. Wouldn't it be a twist if Guy turns out to be the "Seven Five Two"? With that in mind, we have an early look at what's ahead with S01E04: "Wet Work," as Justin Kirk's Raglan James makes his presence known…

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04 "Wet Work" Preview

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 4: "Wet Work" – Written by Anna Fisher and Mark Lafferty, here's a look at the image gallery that was released, followed by a look behind the scenes of the season's third episode and more:

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

Along with Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens. In addition, Jason Schwartzman guest stars, and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

