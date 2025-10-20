Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, Talamasca

Talamasca: The Secret Order Sneak Peek: Helen Makes Her Case to Guy

Helen (Elizabeth McGovern) offers Guy (Denton) more insights into the secretive society in this clip from AMC's Talamasca: The Secret Order.

Article Summary Get a first look at AMC's Talamasca: The Secret Order, set in Anne Rice's Immortal Universe.

Elizabeth McGovern's Helen tries to recruit Nicholas Denton's Guy in a tense sneak peek clip.

The series explores a secret society that monitors supernatural threats like witches and vampires.

Talamasca premieres with two episodes, airing October 26 on AMC, AMC+ (and the premiere simulcast on BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV).

On Sunday night, AMC had a big Halloween season treat for fans who were checking out the season finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Immediately following the season ender, the premiere episode of Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order was screened. And guess what? It was pretty awesome, and definitelty a worthy addition to "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe." But the big premiere is this Sunday, October 26th, with the first two episodes premiering on AMC and AMC+ at 9 pm ET/PT. In addition, the opening chapter will also simulcast on BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

Headlined by Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens, with Jason Schwartzman set to guest star and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprising their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series. In the sneak peek clip below, Helen (McGovern), leader of Talamasca's New York Motherhouse, pitches Guy (Denton) on why a secretive society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe should be his future.

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 1: "We Watch And We Are Always There" – Guy is recruited to join a top-secret spy organization for the supernatural world. He must choose between his old life in the ordinary world and a new life as an undercover spy. Helen deals with trouble at the New York Mother House.

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 2: "A Wilderness of Mirrors" – Guy joins the Talamasca, leaving his old life as a lawyer behind. Helen trains him on the ins and outs of undercover work. Guy is sent to London on his first mission – to follow a mysterious hit man.

Denton stars as Guy Anatole; on the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

