Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Canceled; Ends with Season 2

Paramount has canceled Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with the December-debuting second season now serving as its last.

What a difference a month – and a major multimedia merger – makes. In October, fans were treated to the official trailer for the second season of Paramount+'s Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michaelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Brady Noon (Raphael), and Ayo Edebiri (April O'Neil)-starring Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with the animated series set to hit screens in December (and Nicktoons in 2026). Unfortunately, the news dropped earlier today that the show's second season would also be its last (along with animated series Dora). Reportedly, Paramount is "actively exploring third-party licensing opportunities for both series," as the company has done in the past by working with Netflix to stream Nickelodeon programming.

The news comes as David Ellison and Skydance continue with post-merger restructuring plans, and comes as a surprise to many. In a memo released last week outlining the TV Media Chair's new executive structure, George Cheeks emphasized how the company's linear networks would leverage Paramount's library of viable IP assets. "Our cable brands will focus on a more curated slate, optimizing programming and marketing resources to amplify what resonates most," Cheecks wrote. "That means leaning into franchises like SpongeBob, PAW Patrol, RuPaul's Drag Race, South Park, Ms. Pat, and The Daily Show, while continuing to develop new IP across our studios and seeking new ways to amplify and connect with audiences." In terms of IPs with strong value, it's interesting that "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" would've been left off of Cheeks' rundown of IPs.

From Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is executive produced by Chris Yost (The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok) and Alan Wan (Blue Eye Samurai, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [2012 Series]). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation, and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production.

